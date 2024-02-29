Officer, civil process server killed in shooting, 2 other officers wounded; suspect arrested

By KCTV Staff

INDEPENDENCE, Missouri (KCTV) — An Independence police officer and a Jackson County court employee were shot and killed Thursday afternoon while responding to a residence in northeast Independence.

The 16th Judicial District Circuit Court stated the shooting took place during an eviction. A Missouri State Highway Patrol spokesperson stated that multiple civil process servers arrived at a home in the 1100 block of North Elsea Smith Road.

While the eviction notice took place, someone at the home shot one of the process servers. At that point, a neighbor and court employee at the scene called 911 for additional assistance.

At 1:09 p.m., officers from the Independence Police Department responded and rendered aid to the court employee. While doing so, the two police officers were shot.

One of those police officers, Ofc. Cody Allen, died in the shooting. Drexel Mack, the civil process server, also died from his wounds.

Two other responding officers suffered a gunshot wound but are expected to make a full recovery.

The shooting suspect was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

A police spokesperson stated it was unknown as of 5 p.m. if any others were inside the home, but law enforcement was still securing the area.

“We are devastated that a court employee, who is a public servant, was shot by a member of the public while performing their job,” said presiding judge Jalilah Otto. “Our hearts are heavy and our thoughts are with our employee, our entire Court family, and the Independence Police Department.”

Sheriff Darryl Forte clarified that no Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies were injured in the shooting.

“We continue to receive updates on the situation this afternoon in Independence, in which police officers have been shot and injured,” Gov. Mike Parson said in a tweet. “Teresa and I are praying for the @IndepMoPolice officers involved an all who work to protect us.”

The Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop A said it was responding to the scene as well.

The Fort Osage School District said schools in the district were placed on lockdown for approximately 20 minutes Thursday due to a large police presence in the area.

“Once we were able to speak with law enforcement and we were assured we were safe to life that lockdown we did so,” the district said. “We will dismiss as normal. Any families in the areas of the situation were contacted by school staff directly to make any necessary changes to the dismissal and transportation of their children.”

