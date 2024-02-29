NYC officials clear another storefront illegally housing dozens of migrants in unsafe conditions

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City officials have cleared out a Bronx storefront illegally converted to house dozens of tenants that was run by the same person who operated one hosting as many as 70 migrants in a Queens furniture store. The city Department of Buildings said it responded Wednesday to reports of an illegal conversion at a two-story commercial building. City inspectors found 45 beds packed closely together on the first floor and basement of the building, along with extension cords, e-bikes, space heaters, hotplates and other fire hazards in the makeshift living quarters. The agency says it issued two violations to the building’s landlord.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.