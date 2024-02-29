Mourners to gather for the funeral of a slain Georgia nursing student who loved caring for others

WOODSTOCK, Ga. (AP) — Family, friends and classmates of a nursing student found slain on the University of Georgia campus plan to gather to say farewell. A funeral service for 22-year-old Laken Riley is scheduled for Friday afternoon at Woodstock City Church in suburban Cherokee County north of Atlanta. Riley was enrolled in the Augusta Medical College’s nursing program in Athens when she was found dead Feb. 22 on the neighboring UGA campus. She had gone jogging and didn’t return home. Police have charged a suspect with murder. The killing shocked students and members of the surrounding community in Athens.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.