Montana judge declares 3 laws restricting abortion unconstitutional, including a 20-week limit

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A Montana judge has declared that three state laws restricting abortion access are unconstitutional, including a ban on abortions beyond 20 weeks of gestation. Thursday’s ruling granted a motion for summary judgment filed by Planned Parenthood of Montana. One law sought to ban telehealth prescriptions of abortion medication and required a 24-hour waiting period after giving informed consent. Another law required providers to offer patients the option of viewing an ultrasounds or listening to the fetal heart tone. The state plans to appeal to the Montana Supreme Court. The judge’s ruling was based on a 1999 Montana Supreme Court ruling that held the state Constitution’s right to privacy protects the right to a pre-viability abortion.

