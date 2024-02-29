Maryland State House locked down, armed officers seen responding

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The Maryland State House is locked down for an undisclosed security threat. An aide to Maryland House Speaker Adrienne A. Jones told reporters with offices on the ground floor of the building to lock their doors shortly after 5 p.m. Thursday. Police later escorted reporters out of the building. An Associated Press reporter saw an officer hurrying up a staircase with his gun drawn. State employees were also evacuating the building. An Annapolis Police Department spokesperson said someone made an anonymous threat to the State House via phone sometime Thursday. He said authorities haven’t found any signs of suspicious activity.

