Jennifer Garner’s golden retriever ‘got a promotion’ to therapy dog

(CNN) — Jennifer Garner’s golden retriever has some goals before she turns nine, though she has already achieved one.

During an appearance on the WeRateDogs Youtube channel, Garner walked her dog, Birdie, and spoke about her beloved companion.

It was noted that Garner did 50 things to celebrate turning 50 and was asked if Birdie had nine things she wanted to accomplish before she turns that age.

According to the actress, who asked Birdie and then spoke for her, the pooch would like to go to Paris, eat an entire string cheese, skydive and go on a date with President Biden’s dog, Major, whom she has “a big crush” on.

Birdie would also like to read some new books with kids.

“Speaking of kids, Birdie’s a therapy dog and she just got a promotion to work at Children’s Hospital LA,” Garner said. “She’s excited.”

Oh, and Birdie is a soprano who would like to sing with the Metropolitan Opera and she’d also like to stop biting her nails.

Garner’s social media followers are familiar with Biride due to her series “Books with Birdie,” which she shares online.

