Jeffrey Epstein grand jury records from underage girl abuse probe to be released under Florida law

Grand jury transcripts from a 2006 Florida investigation into wealthy financier Jeffrey Epstein’s abuse of dozens of underage girls will be released publicly later this year under legislation signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis. The measure will take effect July 1. Epstein cut a deal with South Florida federal prosecutors in 2008 to escape more severe federal charges and plead guilty to state crimes that led to a light sentence. He was finally charged with federal sex trafficking crimes and officials say he committed suicide in a New York jail awaiting those charges.

