Italian interior minister calls violence against minors at pro-Palestinian demo ‘a defeat’

MILAN (AP) — Italy’s interior minister acknowledged as a “defeat” the use of police batons against high school students demonstrating in the Tuscan city of Pisa last week but warned lawmakers Thursday of growing violent tendencies among pro-Palestinian demonstrators. Italians have expressed outrage at police violence against two pro-Palestinian demonstrations in the Tuscan cities of Florence and Pisa last Friday; the one in Pisa included minor high school students, at least 11 of whom suffered bruises when police responded with batons. Interior Minister Sergio Piantedosi told the lower house of parliament that in Pisa law enforcement reacted after demonstrators tried to beach a police barrier.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.