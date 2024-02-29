India begins replacing military personnel with civilians in response to Maldives’ demand

NEW DELHI (AP) — India says it has begun replacing dozens of its military personnel in Maldives with civilian technical staff who will operate three aircraft given by India to provide humanitarian services. It says the first batch of technicians to operate a helicopter has reached Maldives. The decision comes after new Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu demanded that the Indian military personnel be withdrawn by March 15. At least 75 Indian military personnel are believed to be in Maldives. Their known activities include transporting patients from remote islands and rescuing people at sea. India earlier gave Maldives a Dornier airplane and two helicopters. Tensions between India and Maldives have grown since pro-China Muizzu came to power last year.

