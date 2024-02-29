Skip to Content
How to help Texas wildfire victims

By
today at 1:25 PM
Published 1:53 PM

By Martha Shade, CNN

(CNN) —The largest wildfire in Texas history has burned over a million acres and left scores homeless.

At least five separate fires are burning across the state and in neighboring Oklahoma.

The fire has also killed thousands of cattle – a major source of income in the region.

If you’d like to help the victims of the wildfires through charities providing assistance, go to the form below or click HERE.

