Federal prosecutors propose pushing back Trump’s classified documents trial to July 8

Washington (CNN) — Special counsel Jack Smith and attorneys for former President Donald Trump proposed moving the trial in the classified documents case later into the summer in court filings Thursday.

Smith said he believes that Trump and his two co-defendants, Walt Nauta and Carlos De Oliveira, should go to trial on July 8.

Attorneys for the three defendants proposed that Trump and De Oliviera’s trial begin on August 12, while Nauta’s trial begins September 9.

Even so, Trump’s attorneys reiterated that they believe that the former president can’t have a fair trial before November’s election, highlighting political dates in their filing where they say the former president needs to be on the campaign trail like the Republican National Convention.

The case is currently scheduled to go to trial in May, though District Judge Aileen Cannon, who is overseeing the case, is expected to address the date in a hearing on Friday.

The schedule for Trump’s several criminal cases are still largely up in the air.

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court agreed to hear arguments over whether Trump benefits from presidential immunity in regard to Smith’s 2020 election interference case, and any decision from the high court could affect the course of the classified documents case too.

