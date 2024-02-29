FBI raids home owned by top aide to New York City Mayor Eric Adams

Associated Press (AP) — Federal agents have raided a home owned by a top adviser to New York City Mayor Eric Adams. The FBI confirmed that a raid was conducted Thursday at a Bronx address. Records show that the home there is owned by Winnie Greco, a longtime fundraiser for the mayor who serves as his director of Asian Affairs. The purpose of the raid wasn’t immediately clear, and no one replied to a voicemail left at a number listed as belonging to Greco. The raid comes amid an ongoing federal investigation into Adams’ political fundraising, which is believed to be focused on whether foreign money was funneled into his 2021 campaign. A City Hall spokesperson says Greco has been placed on administrative leave.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.