Belarusian lawmakers to soon consider anti-LGBTQ+ bill

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — A bill in Belarus that would outlaw the promotion of homosexuality and other behavior is set to land on lawmakers’ desks amid an unwavering crackdown on dissent initiated by authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko in August 2020. Prosecutor General Andrei Shved said Thursday the bill establishes administrative liability for anyone promoting “abnormal relationships, pedophilia (and) voluntary refusal to have children.” He did not specify what the potential punishments would be for breaking the law. The bill will be submitted to the Belarusian parliament, which is under the strict control of Lukashenko.

