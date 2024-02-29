At least 3 injured in shooting at Southern California dental office

EL CAJON, Calif. (AP) — Police say they are seeking an “armed and dangerous” suspect following a shooting in Southern California that left at least three people injured. Media reports say the shooting occurred at a dental office in El Cajon. That’s about 15 miles northeast of downtown San Diego. Police have identified the suspect as 29-year-old Mohammed Abdulkareem. He allegedly fled the scene in a white U-haul pickup with Arizona license plates. Authorities are urging people to call 911 with any information about him. Further details are not immediately available.

