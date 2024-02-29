Arizona Republicans are pushing bills to punish migrants with the border a main election year focus

PHOENIX (AP) — Republicans in swing state Arizona are broadcasting a tough border security stance with legislation aimed at punishing migrants who enter the U.S. illegally. The proponent of one bill has suggested it would allow property owners to shoot and kill migrants criminally trespassing on their property. Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs is expected to veto the trespassing bill as well as one that cleared the second of both houses Wednesday that would make it a state crime to enter Arizona illegally between ports of entry. The moves in Arizona and other states like Texas come as Republicans trumpet tough immigration policies before the presidential election.

By ANITA SNOW and JACQUES BILLEAUD Associated Press

