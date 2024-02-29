Alaska governor threatens to veto education package that he says doesn’t go far enough

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy has threatened to veto an education package overwhelmingly passed by lawmakers. He says it lacks provisions he favors, such as a pilot program to pay bonuses to attract and keep teachers. Some key lawmakers say the package was a compromise and question whether the state can afford the bonuses — or even if they would work. Dunleavy said this week that there is still time for lawmakers to address issues like the proposed bonuses and changes to the charter school application process. The governor can sign the bill, veto it or let it become law without his signature. A decision is expected by March 14.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.