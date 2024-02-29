A California county ditched its vote counting machines. Now a supporter faces a recall election

REDDING, Calif. (AP) — Voters in a rural Northern California county will decide whether to recall a local elected official in a race that centers on hand-counting of ballots. Kevin Crye was among a far-right majority on the Shasta County Board of Supervisors who voted to get rid of vote counting machines last year. The recall election Tuesday has become a referendum not just for Crye. It’s also a test of the push for hand-counting that’s been gaining popularity across rural America in response to baseless claims of widespread fraud tied to ballot-counting machines. The effects of false claims about the 2020 election have been playing out in conservative places elsewhere as many consider going with hand counts.

