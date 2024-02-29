72 and 60-year-old Colorado Springs brothers celebrate their 15th and 18th birthdays

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - This Leap Day, two Colorado Springs brothers are celebrating their birthdays. Stephen and Timothy James turn 72 and 60 respectively, but they prefer to go by their Leap Year age — 18 and 15.

"I'm not even old enough to get a learner's permit," said Tim.

"I'm not old enough to drink!" said Stephen.

The James brothers gathered in Colorado Springs Thursday to eat lunch with their siblings and family members, and the two recollected the years they've spent together.

Stephen remembers February 29th, 1965 vividly. It was the day he turned 12, but he remembers it as the day his birthday was stolen.

"I remember my dad came to me because I was in bed, and he told me 'You have a baby brother! That's your gift!' I said 'No I don't want a baby brother, I want a bike,'" said Stephen.

However, Stephen didn't really have a say in the matter; Tim was here whether he liked it or not.

Over time, Tim grew on Stephen. The two brothers became the best of friends alongside their other siblings.

"We were more friends than siblings, you know?" said Tim. "Everywhere he went, I kind of hung out with him whether he wanted me to or not."

Today, they're still hanging out. They spend every birthday together, the ones that fall on Leap Years, and the ones in between.