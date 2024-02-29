2 officers shot and wounded in Independence, Missouri, police say

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say two police officers were shot and wounded Thursday in Independence, Missouri. Independence Police Department spokesperson Officer Jack Taylor says the two officers were taken to a hospital. Their conditions were not immediately known. Taylor says one person was arrested. Independence Police Officer Kelley Rupert says a process server was also injured. The Police Department said in a Facebook post that there were reports of shots fired near a residence. Taylor says no details are immediately available about what led to the shooting. Independence is a suburb of Kansas City, with about 122,000 residents. Police will provide updates as more information becomes available.

