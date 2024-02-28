Washington state House overwhelmingly passes ban on hog-tying by police

SEATTLE (AP) — The Washington state House has overwhelmingly approved legislation that would ban police from hog-tying suspects, a restraint technique that has long drawn concern because of the risk of suffocation. The vote on Wednesday came nearly four years after Manuel Ellis, a 33-year-old Black man, died in Tacoma, Washington, facedown with his hands and feet cuffed together behind him. The case became a touchstone for racial justice demonstrators in the Pacific Northwest. The bill was previously passed by the Senate. It will need to go back to that body for verification before heading to Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee’s desk.

