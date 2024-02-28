Virginia lawmakers defeat ‘second look’ bill to allow inmates to ask court for reduced sentences

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A bill that would have let people serving with prison terms in Virginia petition a court to consider reducing their sentences after serving a minimum of 15 years has been defeated in the state’s General Assembly. This is the third consecutive year that a so-called second look bill failed to win approval from lawmakers. The Senate bill called for setting up a three-tier system for inmates to ask for sentence modification after they have served at least 15, 20 or 25 years, depending on the crime. A similar House bill was defeated earlier this month.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.