TRAFFIC ALERT: Marksheffel Rd. is shut down near Drennan Rd. due to an accident

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, Marksheffel Rd. near Drennan Rd. is currently blocked off, going in both directions, due to a traffic accident.

Authorities ask that drivers avoid the area and drive safely in these winter conditions.

According to Colorado Springs police, three cars were involved and no one was injured.

Officers say salt trucks are on the way to help with slick conditions.

There is no word on when the road will reopen.

This is a developing story that we will update when more information is available.