The Biden campaign is launching a nationwide effort to win the women’s vote, Jill Biden will lead it

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s campaign is launching a nationwide effort to win the women’s vote in November and his wife, Jill, will lead it. The campaign announced “Women for Biden-Harris” on Wednesday. Women were a crucial part of the coalition that elected Biden in 2020. His campaign aims with the new effort to recapture some of that. The first lady was to kick things off on Friday’s start of Women’s History Month with a weekend travel blitz through Georgia, Arizona, Nevada and Wisconsin. They’re all states that will be key to deciding November’s presidential election.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.