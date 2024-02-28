Texas wildfires threatened a nuclear weapon facility. Here is what we know

A nuclear weapons facility was forced to evacuate most of its staff due to threats from a fast-moving wildfire blazing across the Texas Panhandle. The Pantex plant, northeast of Amarillo, removed nonessential staff Tuesday night as the fire grew into the second-largest in state history. Pantex is one of six production facilities in the National Nuclear Security Administration’s Nuclear Security Enterprise. It has been the main U.S. site for assembling and disassembling atomic bombs since 1975. Early Wednesday, Pantex posted on X that the facility has reopened for “normal day shift operations” and that all personnel should report for duty.

