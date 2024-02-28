Oil spill from capsized barge near Tobago has reached beaches hundreds of miles away, officials say
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Authorities say an offshore oil spill that prompted Trinidad and Tobago to declare a national emergency earlier this month has reached the shores of the Dutch Caribbean island of Bonaire hundreds of miles away. It’s the first sign of how far the leaked oil has traveled. Government officials say the oil “poses a serious threat” to Bonaire’s nature including mangroves, fish and corals. A preliminary investigation says the barge had departed from Panama and was being tugged to nearby Guyana when it overturned off Tobago. Officials have said they don’t how much oil has leaked or remains on board.