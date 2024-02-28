NYC’s plan to ease gridlock and pump billions into mass transit? A $15 toll for Manhattan drivers

NEW YORK (AP) — Between bridge and tunnel tolls and parking fees, it can already cost a mint to drive a car into Manhattan. Is forking over another $15 enough to get people out of their cars and onto mass transit? That’s the hope among some New York officials. The Big Apple is close to implementing a plan that would use license-plate readers to turn all of Manhattan south of Central Park into one giant toll zone. If the plan is finalized, New York would become the first U.S. city to join a handful of others globally with similar congestion pricing schemes, including London, Stockholm, Milan and Singapore.

