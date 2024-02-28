NTSB report casts doubt on driver’s claim that truck’s steering locked in crash that killed cyclists

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) — A newly released report on last year’s fatal crash involving a pickup truck and a group of bicyclists near Phoenix has cast doubts about the driver’s claim that the vehicle’s steering locked up. The National Transportation Safety Board released a report Tuesday on the Feb. 25, 2023, crash on a Goodyear bridge that left two bicyclists dead and 17 others injured. According to the report, the truck’s steering worked well when the NTSB watched a technician drive the vehicle, and the Arizona Department of Public Safety also found nothing wrong with the steering. The truck driver was originally jailed on suspicion of two counts of manslaughter and other charges. He was later released, and it’s unclear if he will be charged again in light of the NTSB report.

