North Carolina’s 5 open congressional seats drawing candidates in droves

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Dozens of Republicans are competing for five of North Carolina’s 14 congressional seats on Super Tuesday. There’s a good chance in the red state that several will be sent to Washington after the November election. Some turnover can be attributed to redistricting. The Republican-controlled General Assembly approved districts skewing rightward so that Democrats Jeff Jackson, Kathy Manning and Wiley Nickel decided against reelection. Republican Reps. Patrick McHenry and Dan Bishop also declined to seek reelection. Four of the Republican primaries for these seats have at least five candidates; a Raleigh-area district has 14. That raises the possibility of multiple runoffs in May.

