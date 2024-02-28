Ned Blackhawk’s ‘The Rediscovery of America’ is a nominee for $10,000 history prize

NEW YORK (AP) — Ned Blackhawk’s “The Rediscovery of America,” winner last fall of a National Book Award, is a finalist for a history honor presented by the J. Anthony Lukas Prize Project. Blackhawk’s account of Native American history is among five nominees for the Mark Lynton History Prize, a $10,000 award given for work combining “intellectual distinction with felicity of expression.” Prize officials also announced finalists for the Lukas Book Prize and a work-in-progress award for which two winners each receive $25,000. Winners will be announced March 19.

