‘Naked Gun’ reboot set for 2025, with Liam Neeson to star

NEW YORK (AP) — Lt. Frank Drebin is back on the case. Paramount Pictures is moving ahead with a long-gestating remake of “Naked Gun,” the studio announced Wednesday. Liam Neeson will star as the bumbling police detective Debin in the role made famous by Leslie Nielsen. Akiva Schaffer will direct the film, set for release in July 2025. The “Naked Gun” films, derived from the TV series “Police Squad!”, were high-water marks for slapstick comedy. Nielsen died in 2010 at the age of 84. Before playing Lt. Drebin, Nielsen had been largely a dramatic actor.

By The Associated Press

