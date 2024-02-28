Skip to Content
Multiple bicyclists hit by 85-year-old driver in Santa Cruz Mountains, CHP says

    FELTON, California (KSBW) — California Highway Patrol Santa Cruz is investigating a crash that occurred on Highway 9 in Felton.

Four bicyclists were hit by a vehicle and major injuries were reported, per CHP. CHP told KSBW that the crash occurred around 6:21 p.m. on Highway 9 at Glengarry Road.

An 85-year-old woman was driving a blue Kia Forte going north on Highway 9 while four bicyclists were going south on the east shoulder of the highway. CHP said that for an unknown reason, the Kia went off the roadway and hit the bicyclists.

The Kia continued going east and stopped after hitting a tree. The driver suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital, said CHP.

Two of the bicyclists suffered major injuries and were taken to the hospital via air ambulance. The other two bicyclists were also injured and taken to the hospital by ambulance.

The cause of the crash is being investigated and at this time drugs and alcohol are not believed to be factors in the crash.

