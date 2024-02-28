MLB wants to make starting pitching more prominent, but it’s a tough task in today’s game

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) — Major League Baseball wants to put a greater emphasis on starting pitching. But it’s a tricky situation in the era of openers and hard-throwing relievers. Big league starters averaged 15.4 outs and 85.1 pitches last year, according to Sportradar, and 15.6 outs and 84.9 pitches in 2022. But the numbers were 17.4 and 93.1 as late as 2015, and 17.8 and 98.6 in 2000. MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said in October that the league is considering lowering the maximum of 13 pitchers per team to 12 possibly as soon as the 2025 season — with the goal of making starting pitching more prominent.

