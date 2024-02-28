Missouri lawmakers try again to block Medicaid money from going to Planned Parenthood

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri lawmakers are once again trying to block Medicaid funding from going to Planned Parenthood. The Republican-led House on Wednesday voted to bar federal health care dollars from going to Planned Parenthood, which is already banned by state law from providing abortions in most circumstances. Republican lawmakers say no public funding should go to the organization, which offers abortions in other states. Democrats say the ban will limit low-income residents’ access tp health care including cancer screenings and birth control. The Missouri Supreme Court earlier this month upheld a ruling that said a 2022 law blocking Medicaid funding from going to Planned Parenthood is illegal.

