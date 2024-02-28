Maine’s deadliest shooting spurs additional gun control proposals

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Democrats in the Maine Legislature have unveiled sweeping gun violence measures, including a 72-hour waiting period for most gun purchases and $17.5 million in spending for community mental health programs. The proposals unveiled Wednesday add to firearm legislation and mental health spending already proposed by the governor after the deadliest shooting in the state history. Some of the proposals received a frosty reception from Republicans. The mandatory waiting period for gun purchases was defeated just last year. Republican Sen. Matt Harrington from York accused Democrats of using the tragedy to ram through gun control legislation.

