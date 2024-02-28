Local author strives to empower others after surviving cardiac arrest

By Alyssa Munoz

SANTA FE, New Mexico (KOAT) — LaNysha Adams, an award-winning author, went into cardiac arrest two years ago.

Adams said she remembers being with her sons and then waking up a week later in the hospital. Luckily, her husband was there moments after she blacked out and conducted CPR before the medics came.

“If that hadn’t happened, I wouldn’t be here to talk about it. Less than 10% of people who have a sudden cardiac arrest survive. The only reason why people survive it is because someone intervene and does CPR and gets blood pumping to their heart,” said Adams.

After months of therapy and understanding her new health condition, now she said she’s using that experience to empower others.

“Having a chronic condition, going to the doctor, I have to see a cardiologist. I have to do all these things I haven’t experienced before so how do I do that without feeling like I can’t live a full life? The message in the book really helped me do that,” said Adams. “This requires us to rely on something within us to drive us but then we can’t do it alone. We really have to think about it as empowerment is both individual and collective.”

She recently released her book called “Me Power” to help others learn to be what they want to be.

