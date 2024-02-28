Judge rules Prince Harry was not unfairly stripped of UK security detail after he moved to the US

LONDON (AP) — A London judge has ruled that Prince Harry was not improperly stripped of his publicly funded security detail during visits to Britain after he gave up his status as a working member of the royal family and moved to the U.S. Justice Peter Lane said Wednesday in the High Court that the decision to provide security to Harry on a case-by-case basis was not unlawful, irrational or unjustified. The Duke of Sussex claimed he and his family were endangered when visiting the U.K. because of hostility toward him and his wife on social media and relentless hounding by news media.

