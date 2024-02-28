Dubai’s sky-high aspirations find a new outlet as it hosts a jet suit race for ‘Iron Man’ pilots

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Pilots lined up on a runway in Dubai and fired up their seven jet engines with an ear-splitting roar. But they weren’t preparing flying an airplane. They were the aircraft. This city-state in the United Arab Emirates is known for being home to the world’s tallest building and other wonders. It hosted what it called its first-ever jet suit race on Wednesday. Racers zipped along a route with the skyscrapers of Dubai Marina looming behind them. They controlled the jet engines on their hands and their backs. The pilots say it is exactly like Iron Man. The Marvel comic book character was made internationally known by actor Robert Downey Jr.

