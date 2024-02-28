Despite suspension, Miami’s Thomas Bryant can get his championship ring from Nuggets

DENVER (AP) — The NBA will allow suspended Miami Heat center Thomas Bryant to briefly be in Denver’s arena on Thursday night so he can receive his 2023 championship ring from the Nuggets in a pregame ceremony. Suspended players are typically not allowed to be present at the arena on game nights. Bryant will be wrapping up a three-game suspension for his involvement in an altercation that happened during a Heat game against New Orleans last week. But given that Thursday’s game is Miami’s only visit to Denver this season, the NBA told the Heat that Bryant can be there and receive the ring he earned when he finished the 2022-23 season with the Nuggets.

