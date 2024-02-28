Chiefsaholic pleads guilty to bank robbery, faces lengthy prison sentence

By Heidi Schmidt

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV) — The Chiefs superfan who made national headlines for robbing a series of banks pleads guilty in federal court.

Xaviar Babudar, 29, otherwise known as ChiefsAholic, pleaded guilty to one count of money laundering and one count of transporting stolen property across state lines. Babudar also pleaded guilty to one count of bank robbery for robbing a credit union near Tulsa. The charges are linked to 11 bank robberies in seven states.

Court documents show Babudar laundered much of the stolen money through area casinos and online gambling.

Babudar faces up to 50 years in prison when he is sentenced. He is also required to pay $532,000 in restitution and forfeit an autographed painting of Patrick Mahomes.

Babudar originally pleaded not guilty to 19 counts tied to bank robberies in eight different states.

Babudar was first arrested on Dec. 16, 2022, following a credit union robbery near Tulsa, Okla.

According to court documents, Babudar cut his ankle monitor and escaped as he awaited trial in Oklahoma. The same documents show he disappeared just days after a casino paid him $100,000 in winning Super Bowl bets he made on the Chiefs.

He was on the run for months before his arrest in Sacramento, California in July 2023.

Federal court documents released following Babudar’s arrest in California accuse Babudar of robbing financial institutions throughout 2022 to bankroll his life attending Kansas City Chiefs games and other exclusive events.

Babudar will be sentenced on July 10.

