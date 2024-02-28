Chad says opposition group attacked security agency in capital, a day after election date was set
By EDOUARD TAKADJI
Associated Press
N’DJAMENA, Chad (AP) — Officials in Chad say several people were killed in an attack on the national security agency in the capital. Government spokesman Abderaman Koulamallah said Wednesday the agency, known as ANSE, was attacked in D’jamena by the opposition group The Socialist Party Without Borders. The group is led by Yaya Dillo, the current president’s cousin and a strong contender in the upcoming election. Koulamallah said, “the situation is now totally under control” but did not reveal the exact number of people killed. He said some were arrested and others were being pursued. The internet has been cut in the capital and tensions remained high. On Tuesday, the government announced that presidential election would be held on May 6.