Caribbean leaders say Haitian prime minister agrees to hold long-awaited elections by mid-2025

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (AP) — Caribbean leaders say embattled Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry has agreed to hold general elections by mid-2025 as the international community pushes to raise money for a foreign armed force to fight gang violence in the Caribbean country. Members of a regional trade bloc known as Caricom issued a statement late Wednesday at the end of a four-day summit saying Henry agreed there is a need to hold elections and work with opposition and civil society groups to achieve that goal. The statement says that all stakeholders in Haitian society, including Henry, will have to make concessions to allow for elections and the restoration of democracy in a country that has no elected officials in power.

