Blizzard warning of up to 10 feet of snow in the Sierra could make travel ‘dangerous to impossible’

Forecasters say a Pacific storm packing powerful winds and heavy snow is headed for parts of Northern California. It is predicted to push toward the Sierra Nevada mountains with potential blizzard conditions and up to 10 feet (3 meters) of snow in the mountains around Lake Tahoe by the weekend. The National Weather Service said widespread blowing snow will create blizzard conditions with white-out conditions and near zero visibility, making travel “extremely dangerous to possible” Friday into Saturday morning, when the heaviest snow is expected.

By OLGA R. RODRIGUEZ and SCOTT SONNER Associated Press

