Athens-Clarke County mayor addresses safety concerns, immigration after death of college student

By Mariya Murrow

Click here for updates on this story

ATLANTA (WANF) — Athens-Clarke County officials are addressing safety concerns and immigration policies Wednesday morning as the community mourns the loss of Augusta University nursing student Laken Riley.

Riley, 22, was found on Feb. 22 on the University of Georgia campus in a wooded area behind Lake Herrick with “visible injuries,” police said. A preliminary cause of death indicates she died from blunt force trauma to the head, according to the Athens-Clarke County Coroner’s Office.

Jose Antonio Ibarra, a 26-year-old immigrant from Venezuela, was charged with malice and felony murder and several other charges in connection to Riley’s death. His arrest warrants accuse him of “disfiguring” Riley’s skull by hitting her with an unidentified object. He also allegedly dragged her body to a “secluded area” to hide the death, the warrants say.

Riley’s death was UGA’s first on-campus homicide since 1983.

On Tuesday, the University of Georgia announced it would reinstall call boxes and make other “safety enhancements” to campus in the wake of the murder.

Athens-Clarke County Mayor Kelly Girtz has called a news conference to discuss community safety initiatives and his office’s position on immigration response.

Riley’s funeral has been set for Friday, March 1, at Woodstock City Church. Service is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. Community members are invited to pay their respects during visitation at the church, which will take place from noon to 2 p.m. ahead of the funeral.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.