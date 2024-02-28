AP Decision Notes: What to expect in Idaho’s GOP caucuses

WASHINGTON (AP) — Idaho Republicans will gather in presidential caucuses on Saturday to help pick their party’s presidential standard-bearer. At stake are 32 Republican delegates as Donald Trump and Nikki Haley compete for the nomination. Trump so far has dominated the race. Idaho’s conservative voting history presents a considerable obstacle to Haley as she seeks her first victory of the campaign. State legislators originally hoped to save money by consolidating the March 12 presidential primary with their May 21 primary for state and local offices. But after passing legislation last year canceling the March primary, the lawmakers neglected to take the additional step of moving the event to the May date. The state parties instead will hold presidential caucuses this year.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.