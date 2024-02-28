‘A torment no family should ever have to face,’ family says of missing 3-year-old boy

By Kendall Keys

TWO RIVERS, Wisconsin (WISN) — Two Rivers police, the FBI and the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday provided an update about missing 3-year-old, Elijah Vue.

During a news conference, Two Rivers police Chief Ben Meinnert emphasized the extensive search efforts that have taken place locally in Two Rivers and also said tips had expanded their search to the Wisconsin Dells.

Meinnert said despite their efforts, Elijah remains missing.

“Everybody’s seen that kid’s photo. It’s pulling out everybody’s heartstrings. We need to find him. Somebody knows something,” said the Manitowoc County Sheriff, Dan Hartwig.

Elijah’s mother, Katrina Baur, and her boyfriend, Jesse Vang, are in custody, and charged with child neglect.

“Elijah, if you can hear us, know that you are deeply missed and loved, and we will not rest until you are safely back in our arms,” said Linda Vue, Elijah’s aunt.

According to a criminal complaint, Elijah had been staying with Vang at a residence in Two Rivers.

Vang told police he last saw Elijah at the apartment at 8 a.m. last Tuesday morning.

WISN 12 News reporter Kendall Keys asked Meinnert if investigators believed Elijah left the residence on his own.

“I can’t speculate. I will say again when we’re talking about the Amber Alert that went out — people wanted me to speculate on an abduction versus endangered. At this point, what I do know is that a child was missing in cold temperatures, in winter temperatures in possibly little clothing and a blanket. That’s what we’re searching for and continue to search for until I get some answers,” Meinnert said.

Two of Elijah’s family members spoke at the news conference, tearfully pleading for information.

“The pain is indescribable, a torment no family or child should ever face. We cannot express the depth of our sorrow, nor the desperation that consumes us as each moment passes without news,” Linda Vue said, “To anyone who may have information about Elijah’s whereabouts, we plead with you to please come forward. Your courage, your compassion, your willingness to speak up may hold the key to Elijah’s safe return.”

Elijah’s family also thanked those who had assisted in the search so far, asking that the community continue to help search for Elijah.

“I want my grandson to be home with my family,” said Elijah’s grandmother.

The FBI is offering a $15,000 reward for information that leads to Elijah, or the arrest and conviction of anyone involved in his disappearance.

Manitowoc County CrimeStoppers also has a $1,000 reward for information.

