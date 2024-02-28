A pregnant Amish woman is killed in her rural Pennsylvania home, and police have no suspects

SPARTANSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Investigators says they have no suspects in the killing of a pregnant 23-year-old Amish woman inside her home in rural northwestern Pennsylvania. A state police spokeswoman said Wednesday that Rebekah A. Byler had been killed inside her home near Spartansburg. They say a relative and a family friend discovered her body around noon on Monday. They also found her two young children who were unharmed. State police say an autopsy conducted on Tuesday is giving them some clues, but they need tips from the public to help solve the crime.

