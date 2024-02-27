US home prices hit new all-time high in December

By Anna Bahney, CNN

Washington, DC (CNN) — US home prices hit an all-time high in December, according to data released Tuesday.

Prices were up 0.2% from the month before, seasonally adjusted data from the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller US National Home Price Index showed. That continues a streak of seven consecutive record highs in 2023.

Compared to a year ago, the national composite index was also up, with prices 5.5% higher from December 2022. That was an increase from the 5% annual gain in November.

Prices in half of the 20 metro markets beat prior records, including Las Vegas, which was the fastest rising market in December, after accounting for seasonal impacts.

This story is developing and will be updated.

