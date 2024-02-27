UN envoy invites Syrian opponents for constitution talks in Geneva despite Russia’s opposition

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. special envoy for Syria has issued formal invitations to the Syrian government and opposition to meet in Geneva in late April to resume negotiations on revising the country’s constitution, despite opposition from Damascus’ key ally Russia which insists the Swiss city is not a neutral venue. Geir Pedersen told the U.N. Security Council Tuesday he has tried unsuccessfully for more than 18 months to get the parties to agree on a venue to continue meetings of the Constitution Committee. Its hoped-for revised document is a key step on the road map to peace in the war-torn country.

