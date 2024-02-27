Ukrainian President Zelenskyy lands in Saudi Arabia to push for peace and a POW exchange with Russia

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskyy has arrived to Saudi Arabia with plans to visit the kingdom’s powerful crown prince to push for a peace plan and the return of prisoners of war from Russia. Zelenskyy’s trip Tuesday comes as Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has sought to position himself as a potential mediator to end the war between Ukraine and Russia. That’s even as Riyadh remains closely aligned with Russia on energy policies through the OPEC+ group of countries. Zelenskyy traveled to Saudi Arabia in May for a meeting of Arab leaders and also met then with Crown Prince Mohammed.

