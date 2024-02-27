UConn’s Aaliyah Edwards signs NIL deal in Canada, but can’t talk about it in the US

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — UConn forward Aaliyah Edwards signed a big name, image and likeness contract this week with Adidas Canada, but wasn’t allowed to speak with reporters about it for fear that promoting the deal might jeopardize her student visa. Under current United States law, Edwards, who is from Kingston, Ontario, and other international students can’t hold a job in the US or actively participate in NIL endorsements here. Edwards has not announced if she will join teammate Paige Bueckers and forgo the WNBA draft to return to UConn next season. She said Tuesday it will be a basketball decision, but acknowledged that the ability to make money might have “a little influence.”

